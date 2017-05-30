Readers Respond: Will Bette Midler Perform on the Tony Awards?

BroadwayWorld asked our readers for opinions on the news that Bette Midler may not perform on the Tonys due to a production dispute between HELLO, DOLLY! and The Tony Awards producers.

The New York Times reports that the production wants to perform the show's famous title number, by remote from its theatre ... an idea that's happened in the past, but CBS has turned down, not wanting to start a new precedent.

We also learned that Josh Groban will lead the cast of NATASHA, PIERRE in a mash-up, DEAR EVAN HANSEN will perform 'Waving Through a Window' led by Ben Platt, and the FALSETTOS cast will reunite on the broadcast.

Let's see what our readers had to say...

Matthew Chin writes "Isn't there something else they could do instead of DHP singing a song most of America has never heard? If they can't do a big production number, how about Elegance? That would showcase two Tony nominees at least."

Christy Labonte writes "I hope they can figure it out so that Bette can perform. Let them do it remote from the Shubert. Not like it hasn't been done before."

Anthony Martinez writes "This is kind of silly but also [I don't know] why the Tonys is making a big deal about them broadcasting from their theatre. It's been done so many times."

Peter Zaragonza writes "No, no, no!!! Bette MUST perform. CBS and and the Hello Dolly Production Company need to get their sh*t together. They are alienating fans."

Alessio Tringali writes "That's seriously ridiculous and so disappointing! Both she and the show are nominated...I saw the show and it was wonderful but was really looking forward to seeing her perform again at the Tonys! I hope they can make this work..."

Nathan Gaik writes "This is incredibly disappointing. I don't blame Bette or @HelloDollyBway . I blame @CBS . They should let them do it from The Shubert."

Evan Paszamant writes "I'm sorry, but while I predict that Bette will win best actress in a musical, the fact that the production may not be performing at all really gets on my nerves. Why not perform it at radio city? The front runway at RCMH is the same as the Shubert only larger. Also wouldn't they want a standing ovation by thousands of people? Why they wouldn't think of doing it live at radio city is beyond me."

And some people just didn't care about Hello Dolly...

Jamie Boiskin writes "WE GET A FALSETTOS PERFORMANCE AT THE TONYS <3"

Mike Haber wrties "FALSETTOS REUNITING!!!"

What do you think? Join in the conversation here!

