Readers Respond: Sondheim Weighs in on Female Bobby in COMPANY

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Stephen Sondheim has allowed the upcoming West End production of Company to feature a female Bobby.

"The thing about the theater as opposed to movies and television is, it's malleable. What keeps theater alive is that every generation there are new actors to play Hamlet... Shows are performed and, most important, directed by different people, and that keeps them alive." Sondheim said.

Our readers weighed in on the choice and Sondheim's quote on Facebook. We've rounded up the best ones below.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments!

Julie says "This is great! Hamilton showed that race-blind casting is commercially successful, and it's time to break the gender walls too. Fumfering if people won't agree!"

Gibson says "Honestly, I think this could solve the problem some people have with the show seeming dated; it's no longer a big deal for men who are turning 35 not to be settled down, but the same societal expectations people attributed to men back then, even in the era of feminism / women's liberation / whatever you want to call it, are still applied to women. I know many women who either have decided the marriage and family track is not for them, or feel the jury is still out as far as they are personally concerned, who are constantly hounded by their families and friends, however well-intentioned, about when they're gonna meet someone nice and have a child. If one doesn't want to contend with the ever-controversial "gay Bobby" possibility, then this is a nice dodge and frankly a more relevant approach circa 2017."

Jennifer says "So I guess Stephen's okay with the new Doctor."

Michael says "Been saying this forever. I think it'll be wonderful and more relatable to have a female "Bobbie!"

Barbra says "Do I think it can work... totally. Would I direct it that way... no. That show means so much to me I just don't want to mess with it."

John says "I'm not sure about a female Bobby but love that he is open to allowing it to be done."

