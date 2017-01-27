Ramin Karimloo & Alison Luff Star in SONG OF SOLOMON Original Concept Recording, Arriving Today

The Song of Solomon (Original Concept Recording) will be released digitally and in stores today, January 27, 2017, via Broadway Records.

The album is available at www.BroadwayRecords.com and will be available at BroadwayCon (this weekend, Jan. 27-29, NYC).

Song of Solomon is an epic love story. In ancient Israel, King David's bloody wars are coming to an end, and the road is treacherous and uncertain for Israel's future. To avoid another war, Solomon is forced to marry foreign princesses. But one Israeli vineyard girl intoxicates the King's heart, threatening his entire nation. She suddenly and mysteriously disappears. Song of Solomon is the King's quest to find Almah while he struggles for peace, redemption, and humanity.

With music by Andrew Beall and lyrics by Neil Van Leeuwen, the original concept album stars Tony Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (and star of the new Broadway musical, Anastasia), Alison Luff, Casey Manning, Alexander Gemignani, Hayden Tee, Jessica Foster, Alessandra Baldacchino and Desi Oakley and a full orchestra. Produced by Michael Croiter and Andrew Beall. For more information, visit www.solomonthemusical.com or follow on Twitter @sosnewmusical.

BROADWAY RECORDS (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical, Grammy nominated Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and Tony Award-winning and Grammy nominated The Color Purple (2015 revival) among others. Recent releases include Disaster!, Allegiance, The Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde, Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Frank Wildhorn and Friends, Micky Dolenz and many others. Most recently, Broadway Records launched the I Have a Voice anti-bullying initiative as well as Broadway for Orlando (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) as a response to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. The all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love" (recorded at NYC's Avatar Studios on Wednesday, June 15, 2016) has been downloaded more than 65k times and raised over $100k to date and counting, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the GLBT Center of Central Florida. Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in its first week of release and broke into the Billboard Top 100 with no commercial radio play. To learn more, visit www.BroadwayRecords.com.

