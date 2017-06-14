Playwright Paula Vogel Calls Out New York Times Theatre Critics On Twitter

Earlier today, playwright Paula Vogel took to Twitter to comment on theatre criticism regarding plays in the 2017 Broadway season.

She wrote...

Brantley&Green 2-0. Nottage&Vogel 0-2. Lynn, they help close us down,&gifted str8 white guys run: ourplayswill last.B&G#footnotesinhistory. - Paula Vogel (@VogelPaula) June 14, 2017

She then followed up with...

O &ps for folks who can't read tweets much less plays: Hnath deserves every rave ALL give him. Alas, have not yet seen OSLO! Congrats JT! - Paula Vogel (@VogelPaula) June 14, 2017

BroadwayWorld reached out to Vogel's representatives in regards to the tweet who replied "Paula will not be commenting further on the tweets she issued."

Ben Brantley's (The New York Times) review of Vogel's play, INDECENT, was mixed. "'Indecent,' a major playwright's long-awaited Broadway debut, may not inhabit the lightning-struck stratosphere of the play it portrays..." he wrote.

"But it offers heartening evidence that four decades in the theater have not jaded Ms. Vogel. "Such fresh energy and sincerity," the Schildkraut of "Indecent" marvels after meeting the young Asch. The same might be said of Ms. Vogel, who transmits the theater-struck sense of wonder of the girl who first read 'God of Vengeance'"

Read the full review here.

Jesse Green (then of Vulture, but now at The New York Times) also adressed Lynn Notage's play, SWEAT, in his review of INDECENT. He wrote "Less convincing, though it just won the Pulitzer prize, is Lynn Nottage's Sweat, which is based on intensive research into Rust Belt deindustrialization but attenuates its power in the very process of forcing the facts into drama. And now comes Paula Vogel's "Indecent; taking a huge slice of cultural and social history as its subject, it is in some ways the most ambitious of the three, and in all ways the least convincing."

Read the full review here.

Both INDECENT and SWEAT announced closing dates following The Tony Awards telecast Sunday, June 11th, 2017. Both were contenders for Best Play - a win which would likely contribute to an increase in box office sales plus extend the life of the Broadway production. The Tony Award for Best Play was awarded to OSLO.

IDECENT took home two Tony Awards - Best Lighting Design of a Play (Christopher Akerlind) and Best Direction of a Play (Rebecca Taichman).

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles