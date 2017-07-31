Photo Flash: Stage and Screen Star Jessica Lange Graces Cover of AARP The Magazine

This month, stage and screen veteran Jessica Lange covers the August/September issue of AARP The Magazine. Scroll down for a closer look!

In the cover story, Lange reveals that she can "sing every lyric Dylan ever wrote. He was a transformative artist in my life" and that if she could change one thing, it would be her "absolute willfulness."

On older women in Hollywood, she comments: "Ageism is pervasive in this industry. It's not a level playing field. You don't often see women in their 60s playing romantic leads, yet you will see men in their 60s playing romantic leads with costars who are decades younger." She continued that she keeps going for meaty roles because of "the desire to do something brave, to be challenged."

On Sam Shepard, her partner from 1982 to 2009, who passed away today, Lange said: "I wouldn't call Sammy easygoing and funny, but everybody has their dark side, and he always does it with a sense of humor."

Lange is busy working on her first children's book. The Tony winner last starred on Broadway in Long Day's Journey Into Night and before that in The Glass Menagerie and A Streetcar Named Desire. Among her recent TV credits are American Horror Story, Horace and Pete and Feud. She has starred on the big screen in Tootsie, Frances, Country, Sweet Dreams, Music Box, Blue Sky and more.