Photo Flash: SUNSET BOULEVARD Prepares to Drive Off Into the Sunset, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Click Here for More Articles on SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week Sunset Boulevard prepares to bid farewell to Broadway with only one week left, and Wicked tries out the latest dance craze. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Dead Man's Cell Phone (Regional): @ijenmac In character, even at intermission! Happy Saturday from the cast of Dead Man's Cell Phone at @arkansaspublictheatre! #sip #deadmanscellphone #arkansaspublictheatre

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Regional): @machaydntheatre It's not always sunny in Chatham, NY but when it is we take photos on the back porch during #intermission #sip #saturdayintermissionpic #broadwayworld @officialbroadwayworld #dirtyrottenscoundrels #dirtyrottenmht #twoshowday

Swing (Regional): @hannahjeansimmons Sensible SIP (Saturday intermission pic!) for ya! #marilyn #sip #swing #swingatthegateway #swinginwiththestars #jazzsneakers #jazzsneakerstories #saturdayintermissionpic #everyonesbroken #cantstopwontstop #nyc #nycdancer

Sunset Boulevard (Broadway): @ktladner Sad #SIP here at @sunsetblvdmusical cause we only have 1 week left on the Boulevard. Come visit us before we drive off into the "Sunset" #pun

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @karlibitme Celebrating Pride over the rainbow! #WizardofOz #SIP #SIPride #rainbow

Crazy Mary Lincoln (Regional): @madeleinekoon 15 people in a 15x10 box. #sip #newmusical #pallastheatrecollective #dctheatre @officialbroadwayworld #crazymarylincoln #smallestdressingroomever

Attack of the Elvis Impersonators (Off-Broadway): @emilyjeanne4 First #SIP of the run! Happy 2 show day #attackmusical #saturdayintermissionpic

Newsies (Regional): @hunter_mikles The Newsies of #fultontheatre are harkin' the headlines during this #SIP ðŸ-ž @officialbroadwayworld #seizetheday #newsies #regionalpremiere

Mary Poppins (Paper Mill Playhouse): @missjillysue #sip with Madi Shaer, Maddox Padgett, Jon Michael Pitera, and Abbie Grace Levi Four of the best people I know! @officialbroadwayworld #papermillplayhouse #marypoppins

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay #SIP with this neurotic lion #wizardofoz #cowardlylion #saturdayintermission #twoshowday #twodoeshay Swish swish at this Saturday Matinish #SIP #SaturdayIntermissionPic @remydunham @chase_madigan @l_cannon @oliviafpolci @justinwirick88 A post shared by Anthony Sagaria (@anthony_sagaria) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Related Articles