Photo Flash: Laughing for a Great Cause! VILLAIN: DEBLANKS Hosts NYCLU Benefit with Kathleen Turner and More
Audience-favorite Villain: DeBlanks returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with an all-star benefit, featuring Oscar and two-time Tony nominee Kathleen Turner (War of the Roses, Serial Mom), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), five-time Tony nominee Jan Maxwell (Lend Me A Tenor, Follies), Michael Potts (Book of Mormon, True Detective), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock, Star Trek: Discovery), and Tony nominee Micah Stock (It's Only a Play, The Front Page). Scroll down for photos!
PATRICK HINDS (co-founder & host of Theater People Podcast) joined the shenanigans as the special media guest.
This sold-out event benefited the NYCLU. And you can join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS on May 31st for an encore benefit, also supporting the ACLU, with another all-star lineup. Visit villaindeblanks.com for information.
Presented in association with La Vie Productions/R.Erin Craig.
Photos by Michael Hull
Villain: DeBlanks benefit for ACLU, at Feinstein's/54 Below. Back row: Micah Stock, Jan Maxwell, Billy Mitchell (creator), George Seylaz (stage manager), Kathleen Turner, Michael Potts. Front row: Lesli Margherita, Donna Lieberman (executive dire
Kathleen Turner gathers words from the audience.
Jan Maxwell and Michael Potts put their heads together. Literally.
The shenanigans begin.
Micah Stock rocks the composure of Kathleen Turner & Lesli Margherita.
The fun continues.
Maulik Pancholy, Kathleen Turner, Micah Stock and Lesli Margherita.
Lesli Margherita and Michael Potts suffer the results of Jan Maxwell's expert sting.
Kathleen Turner lays down some facts during the Q&A with media guest Patrick Hinds of Theater People Podcast.
(ACTOR)________ (VERB)_______s.
A great time was had by all.