Photo Flash: James Snyder Brings SOLILOQUY to Catalina Bar & Grill

Broadway leading man James Snyder (If/Then) brought his new show Soliloquy to Los Angeles. With charm, humor, leading man good looks and dynamic voice, Snyder will share highlights of his Broadway adventures. Audiences can expect to hear iconic tunes from Broadway shows such as Carousel, If/Then, and Hair, as well as selections of Snyder's original tunes.

Check out photos from the show below!

Special guests included Zina Goldrich (of Marcy & Zina songwriting duo) and Payson Lewis. Band included Paul Gonzales (Drums), Ron Suffredini (Bass), Chris Halo (Guitar), Alexander Georgakis (Piano), and Kay-ta Matsuno (Musical Director).

Photo credit: Tony D Photography, courtesy of Chris Isaacson Presents

Related Articles