Photo Flash: James Snyder Brings SOLILOQUY to Catalina Bar & Grill

Jul. 25, 2017  

Broadway leading man James Snyder (If/Then) brought his new show Soliloquy to Los Angeles. With charm, humor, leading man good looks and dynamic voice, Snyder will share highlights of his Broadway adventures. Audiences can expect to hear iconic tunes from Broadway shows such as Carousel, If/Then, and Hair, as well as selections of Snyder's original tunes.

Check out photos from the show below!

Special guests included Zina Goldrich (of Marcy & Zina songwriting duo) and Payson Lewis. Band included Paul Gonzales (Drums), Ron Suffredini (Bass), Chris Halo (Guitar), Alexander Georgakis (Piano), and Kay-ta Matsuno (Musical Director).

Photo credit: Tony D Photography, courtesy of Chris Isaacson Presents


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Photo Flash: Belly Up and Take a First Look at The Muny's THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN
  • Dick Van Dyke Takes Opportunity to Apologize for MARY POPPINS Cockney Accent
  • Hugh Panaro Will Be Next Demon Barber in SWEENEY TODD; New Cast Announced!
  • How to Get Tickets to Broadway's Sold Out Shows!
  • Photos: Lesli Margherita, Elena Shaddow and More in Bucks' GUYS AND DOLLS
  • Actor John Heard Dead at 71

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com