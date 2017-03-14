Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Wayne Brady and More Celebrate SPAMILTON's Chicago Opening
SPAMILTON, the critically acclaimed off-Broadway parody of Lin-Manuel Miranda's sensation, officially opened on Sunday, March 12, at the Royal George Theatre in Chicago. In attendance that evening were HAMILTON Chicago cast members, including Wayne Brady. The cast party took place at Balena, next door to the Royal George Theatre, and BroadwayWorld has photos from the festivities below!
Created by Tony Award honoree Gerard Alessandrini, the mastermind behind "Forbidden Broadway," the show features an all-Chicago ensemble including Donterrio Johnson, Adam LaSalle, Michelle Lauto, ERIC ANDREw Lewis, Yando Lopez and David Robbins.
"Spamilton" celebrates, roasts and eviscerates the Broadway blockbuster with its versatile cast of six. In its world-premiere production off-Broadway in New York, the show has been extended three times and is now in its fifth smash month at the Triad. The New York production earned rave reviews across the board and had Lin-Manuel Miranda exclaiming "I laughed my brains out!"
In addition to Alessandrini, the creative team includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Fred Barton (Musical Director), and Richard Danley and Fred Barton (Musical Arrangements). "Spamilton" is produced in Chicago by John Freedson, David Zippel, Gerard Alessandrini, Margaret Cotter and Liberty Theatricals, in association with JAM Theatricals. Chuckie Benson is the understudy for the production.
