Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Daniel J. Watts Brings THE JAM: ONLY CHILD to Webster Hall

Last night Hamilton's Daniel J. Watts (TBS' upcoming "The Last O.G." starring Tracy Morgan, Signature Theatre's The Death of The Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World) lit up The Studio at Webster Hall in one of the final performances at the storied venue. Daniel J. Watt's THE JAM: Only Child, let the audience a little further into the heart and mind of one of the most talented poets writing today.

Featuring DJ Duggz (aka Preston Dugger III), this edition of THE JAM explored the life of an only child working to connect with the world. BroadwayWorld has photos from the event below!

A play-on-words, THE JAM pays homage to Watts' great-grandmother who, after making jam from scratch, would share with others what she was unable to consume herself. THE JAM is Watts' continuation of that legacy featuring his original spoken word, often set to music and/or dance.

Last summer, galvanizing cast members from Hamilton, On Your Feet, and Shuffle Along, Watts played to a packed house in Webster Hall's Marlin Room with The Jam: Love Terrorists - A Benefit for Orlando. The event raised $7500 for the LGBT community in Orlando after the horrific attack at Pulse Night Club.

Photo Credit: Simply Greg

Related Articles