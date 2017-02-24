Photo Flash: First Look at Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD

The Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, directed by Bill Buckhurst, officially opens on March 1, 2017 at the Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street). Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Reprising their critically acclaimed performances from the original London Tooting production are British stage stars Jeremy Secomb (as Sweeney Todd), Olivier Award nominee Siobhán McCarthy (as Mrs. Lovett), Duncan Smith (as Judge Turpin) and Joseph Taylor (as Tobias). They are joined by Matt Doyle (as Anthony), Alex Finke (as Johanna), Betsy Morgan (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman) and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (as The Beadle). Secomb, McCarthy, Smith and Taylor will stay with the production for eight weeks only through April 9, 2017.

Beginning April 11, 2017, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (as Sweeney Todd), Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (as Mrs. Lovett), Jamie Jackson (as Judge Turpin) and John-Michael Lyles (as Tobias) join the cast.

This production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett immerses audiences in a completely new theatrical experience. This Sweeney Todd comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London where the show debuted in Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, the oldest continuously operating pie shop in the city, before transferring (by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh) to a West End venue on Shaftesbury Avenue. The working pie-shop environment will be re-created at the Barrow Street Theatre.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles