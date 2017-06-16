Photo Flash: First Look at Kevin Spacey in CLARENCE DARROW in Flushing

Recent Tonys host Kevin Spacey stars in Clarence Darrow, the acclaimed solo show written by David. W. Rintels and directed by Thea Sharrock. First presented at The Old Vic Theatre in London, the show comes to New York for a unique two-night event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, last night and continuing tonight, June 16th, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at Spacey onstage below!

Mr. Spacey first came across the play Clarence Darrow when he was in high school. The one-man show made its Broadway premiere at the Helen Hayes Theatre in 1974. The real Clarence Darrow was a courageous man at the turn of the last century. He was a lawyer who steadfastly accepted cases nobody would take, fighting on behalf of the underdog and standing up for labor unions as well as being a staunch opponent of the death penalty during a career which spanned over 40 years. Through his dignity, intelligence and logic he often managed to convince judges and jurors to change their view, shift their prejudice and opt for a humane punishment on behalf of those he defended. Spacey brings Darrow to life over the course of 90 minutes, in which Darrow with his legendary wit relives some of his extraordinary experiences and infamous trials that established his reputation as a courtroom giant and civil rights hero.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium is located in Flushing Meadow/Corona Park in Flushing New York.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles