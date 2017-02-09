Photo Flash: First Look at Alfred Molina, Jane Kaczmarek and More in LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT at the Geffen Playhouse

The Geffen Playhouse presents Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Long Day's Journey Into Night, directed by Jeanie Hackett.

The cast features Angela Goethals as Cathleen, Stephen Louis Grush as James Tyrone, Jr., and Colin Woodell as Edmund Tyrone, in addition to previously announced Emmy nominee Jane Kaczmarek and Tony nominee Alfred Molina, who play Mary Cavan Tyrone and James Tyrone, respectively.

The production closes Saturday, March 18. This production marks the first major staging of the classic play in Los Angeles in nearly a decade.

Eugene O'Neill's semi-autobiographical masterpiece pulls back the curtain on the Connecticut home of the Tyrone family, where deep-seated resentments and bourbon-fueled tirades cause a family to expose their darkest natures. O'Neill paints the powerful and heart-rending portrait of a single day that begins as any other, only to become a night from which they will never recover.

Regarded as one of America's most important works, Long Day's Journey Into Night had its world premiere in Stockholm on February 2, 1956, in a production directed by Bengt Ekerot. Its Broadway debut followed on November 7, 1956 at the Helen Hayes Theatre, shortly after its U.S. premiere at Boston's Wilbur Theatre. The production won the Tony Award for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play (Fredric March as James Tyrone), and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play of the season. In 1957, it was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

A 2016 revival of the play by the Roundabout Theater Company, starring Gabriel Byrne and Jessica Lange, was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Play.

On the production team are: Scenic Designer Tom Buderwitz; Costume Designer Denitsa Bliznakova; Lighting Designer Elizabeth Harper; Original Music & Soundscape Composed by Michael Roth; Projection Designer Jason H. Thompson; Fight Director Peter Katona; Movement Coach Jean-Louis Rodrigue; Dramaturg William Davies King; Production Stage Manager Young Ji; Assistant Stage Manager Cate Cundiff; and Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA.

Tickets currently priced at $32.00 - $90.00. Available in person at the Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply. Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public 30 minutes before show time at the box office. $35.00 General / $10.00 Student. All performances play the Gil Cates Theater at the Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024.

Photo Credit: Chris Whitaker

