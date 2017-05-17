Photo Flash: First Look - A.R.T. Channels Buenos Aires with ARRABAL

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has shared a first look at Arrabal - check out photos of the dancers in action below!

A new tango-infused dance theater piece, Arrabal follows one woman's quest to understand the violence that took her father and disrupted a nation. Told through dance and propulsive music, the show features an ensemble and band, Orquesta Bajofonderos, direct from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Directed and co-choreographed by Tony Award nominee Sergio Trujillo (Invisible Thread, Memphis, Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!, Next To Normal) with music by Academy Award winner Gustavo Santaolalla (Brokeback Mountain, Babel, The Motorcycle Diaries), choreography by Julio Zurita, and book by Tony Award nominee John Weidman (Contact, Assassins) Arrabal invites audiences into the underground world of Buenos Aires tango clubs for a dance between the present and the past.

Photo Credits: Gretjen Helene Photography and Evgenia Eliseeva

