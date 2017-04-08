Photo Flash: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Has a Snozztastic Two Show Day, the Suave Fellas of BANDSTAND Settle in, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is having a positively snozztastic day at the factory, the good lookin' boys at BANDSTAND settle into their dressing rooms as they kick off their second week on Broadway, and the brilliant swings of MISS SAIGON strike a pose. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Bandstand (Broadway): @broadwayboxcom Intermission I get to room with these goofballs @bandstandbway #dressingroom15 #bandstandtakeover #SIP @kevenq @maxmclayton @ryanvandenboom

Chicago (National Tour): @lalagem M#sip 1:30 matinee! @chicagomusical @thekennedycenter

Beauty and the Beast (Regional): @seanm85 Back to back shows today, intermission pic! #sip @officialbroadwayworld #BeOurGuestCUP @historic_palace_theatre #beautyandthebeast2017

Of Mice and Men (Regional): @ijenmac Closing weekend #sip from the cast of Arkansas Public Theatre's "Of Mice and Men". #season31 #ofmiceandmen #arkansaspublictheatre

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Broadway): @palomagarcialee Our 2nd two show Saturday here at @charlieonbway ! We are having a snozztastic time at the factory! #charlieonbroadway #SIP #SaturdayIntermissionPic #broadway #willywonka

Little Shop of Horrors (Regional): @souttera #SIP @officialbroadwayworld @BroadwayWorld

West Side Story (Regional): @desidavar Anita loves Bernardo sooo much she got a tattoo of his name on her bicep. #love #anita #bernardo #wss #westsidestory #wssordway #wonderwoman #theweirdest #itsreal #sip @officialbroadwayworld @playbill #broadway #broadwayfit #dancer #actor #actorslife #pinup #dontmesswithanita #biceps #crossfit #leadingladybody #crossfitgirls #glamour #burlesque #1950s

Miss Saigon (Broadway): @cattricafort Hangin out with our fierce swings @mhbaerga @vivecachow! #misssaigon #broadway #SIP #bikinibodies #leatherboy @officialbroadwayworld

Thoroughly Modern Milly (Regional): @darrandism 2 Dow Shay! Love these people so much! #thoroughlymodernmillie #sip #PerformanceRiverside

On Your Feet (Broadway): @salgadoprods So blessed to have share all this time with this guys! In the good in the bad we have make it magical and we have share our soul! @onyourfeetbway will always have a giant place in my heart and having been part of the history of @gloriaestefan and @emilioestefanjr is and for ever will be a mile stone in my dreams! #artwithapurpose will continue where ever we go #sip #broadway

