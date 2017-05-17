Photo Flash: Broadway Stars Up the Ante at Broadway Bets!

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

Exhilarating fun and incredible fundraising were in the cards as Broadway fans, stars and behind-the-scenes players raised a spectacular $286,900 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on Monday, May 15, 2017, at the third annual edition of Broadway Bets, Broadway's official poker tournament.

The record-shattering total was revealed after a lively evening of Texas Hold 'em poker at Sardi's restaurant in the heart of New York City's theatre district. Broadway Bets (#BroadwayBets) gives theatre industry insiders and loyal Broadway Cares supporters a chance to play in a friendly poker tournament while raising money for those in need.

The revelry and rivalry drew players from across the industry, with Broadway's brightest talent, theatrical advertising agency executives, theatre owners and producers, and professional poker players stacking the deck. Among the show business luminaries participating in the evening's excitement were Hank Azaria, Alex Brightman, Michael Cera, Brian Koppelman, Steve Martin, Michael Park, David Schwimmer, Lucas Steele, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Tony Yazbeck, cast members from the Tony Award-nominated Hello, Dolly!, including Tony nominee Gavin Creel, the cast of the Tony-nominated A Doll's House, Part 2, including Tony nominees Chris Cooper, Jayne Houdyshell, Laurie Metcalf and Condola Rashad, as well as professional poker champions Andy Frankenberger, Erik Seidel, Vanessa Selbst and Ingrid Weber.

Photo Credit: Daniel T. Gramkee

