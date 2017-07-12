Photo Flash: ASSASSINS Tries Out Another National Anthem to Launch Encores! Off-Center Season

Click Here for More Articles on ENCORES!

Encores! Off-Center kicks off the 2017 season with Assassins! The trigger-happy squad assembled for Assassins, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's carnival ride through the history of political violence, will star Steven Boyer(John Hinckley Jr.), Alex Brightman(Giuseppe Zangara), Victoria Clark (Sara Jane Moore), John Ellison Conlee (Charles Guiteau), Clifton Duncan (The Balladeer), Shuler Hensley (Leon Czolgosz), Ethan Lipton(The Proprietor), Erin Markey (Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme), Steven Pasquale (John Wilkes Booth), Cory Michael Smith (Lee Harvey Oswald), and Danny Wolohan(Samuel Byck). Assassins will be directed by Anne Kauffman, with music direction by Chris Fenwick and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

Off-Center reflects City Center's ongoing outreach to new and young audiences. In keeping with this mission, many Off-Center tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. New York City Center is located at 131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues.

Check out photos of the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

