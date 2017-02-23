Photo Coverage: Steven Levenson's IF I FORGET Celebrates Opening Night
Roundabout Theatre Company presents Steven Levenson's (The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin; Dear Evan Hansen) new play, If I Forget, directed by Daniel Sullivan. The cast includes Larry Bryggman(Picnic), Maria Dizzia ("Orange is the New Black"), Tasha Lawrence (Good People), Jeremy Shamos (Noises Off), Seth Steinberg, Kate Walsh ("Grey's Anatomy"), and Gary Wilmes (Irrational Man).
If I Forget began preview performances on February 2, 2017 and opened officially last night, February 22, 2017 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement Off- Broadway through April 30, 2017.
If I Forget is a sharply funny, unflinchingly honest new play about the stories we choose to believe, the compromises we can't avoid and the hurt only our nearest and dearest can inflict.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Jamie deRoy, Tony Roberts
Douglas Hodge, Amanda Miller
Steven Levenson, Whitney May
Noah Brody, Jessie Austrian
Marc Bruni
Danny Burstein, Rebecca Luker
Mimi Lieber, John Gallagher, Jr.
Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale
Jenny Rachel Weiner, Ted Malawer
Adam Gwon
Sheryl Kaller
