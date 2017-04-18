Photo Coverage: Punxsutawney Parties It Up on Opening Night of GROUNDHOG DAY!

There ain't no party like a Groundhog Day party! After sustaining an injury onstage last week during his performance in GROUNDHOG DAY, leading man Andy Karl went on in the role of Phil Connors for yesterday's opening night. BroadwayWorld was on hand at Gotham Hall as the cast celebrated the special night and you can check out complete photo coverage below!

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

