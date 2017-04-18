Photo Coverage: Punxsutawney Parties It Up on Opening Night of GROUNDHOG DAY!
There ain't no party like a Groundhog Day party! After sustaining an injury onstage last week during his performance in GROUNDHOG DAY, leading man Andy Karl went on in the role of Phil Connors for yesterday's opening night. BroadwayWorld was on hand at Gotham Hall as the cast celebrated the special night and you can check out complete photo coverage below!
Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Tim Minchin
Tim Minchin
Danny Rubin
Danny Rubin
Tim Minchin and Danny Rubin
Tim Minchin and Danny Rubin
Jordan Grubb
Jordan Grubb
John Sanders
John Sanders
Matthew Warchus
Matthew Warchus
Josh Lamon
Josh Lamon
Andrew Call
Andrew Call
Andrew Call
Raymond J. Lee
Raymond J. Lee
Katy Geraghty
Gerard Canonico
Katy Geraghty and Gerard Canonico
Vishal Vaidya
Vishal Vaidya
Rebecca Faulkenberry
Rebecca Faulkenberry
Barrett Doss
Barrett Doss
Barrett Doss and Danny Rubin
Barrett Doss
Tim Minchin, Danny Rubin and Matthew Warchus
Tim Minchin, Danny Rubin, Andy Karl and Matthew Warchus
Tim Minchin, Danny Rubin, Andy Karl and Matthew Warchus
Tim Minchin, Danny Rubin, Barrett Doss, Andy Karl and Matthew Warchus
Andy Karl
Barrett Doss and Andy Karl
Barrett Doss and Andy Karl
Barrett Doss and Andy Karl
Barrett Doss and Andy Karl
Barrett Doss and Andy Karl
Andy Karl
Orfeh
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Andy Karl
Andy Karl
Andy Karl