Photo Coverage: Inside the Dramatists Guild Fund's Salon with Rick Elice and Andrew Lippa

Tony-, Grammy-, and Olivier-Award-winner Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Addams Family) was featured in an exclusive Q-and-A on Monday March 6, at a salon hosted by the Dramatists Guild Fund. The salon was led by DGF's President, Andrew Lippa.

Dramatists Guild Fund Salons offer a behind-the-scenes peek into the creative process of the writers of the American Theater where award-winning dramatists share never-before-heard songs and the stories behind their most beloved works.

The Dramatists Guild Fund is the public charity arm of the Dramatists Guild of America. Its mission is to aid and nurture writers for the theater; to fund nonprofit theaters producing contemporary American works; and to heighten awareness, appreciation, and support of theater across the country. Each year, DGF awards grants to nonprofit theatrical organizations across the country that produce works by American writers, provides emergency aid to writers facing illness or other unforeseen circumstances, and supports numerous educational programs and writing development opportunities for dramatists.

For more information, visit www.dgfund.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

