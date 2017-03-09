Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE OUTER SPACE at the Public
The Public Theater presents the world premiere of Ethan Lipton's The Outer Space, directed by Leigh Silverman. THE OUTER SPACE opened just last night, March 8 in Joe's Pub at The Public. The Outer Space features music composed and performed by Ethan Lipton, Vito Dieterle, Eben Levy, and Ian M. Riggs.
This season, Ethan Lipton (No Place to Go, Tumacho) returns to The Public with a new adventure in bittersweet and hilariously off-kilter storytelling. With music composed and performed by Ethan Lipton, Vito Dieterle, Eben Levy and Ian Riggs, The Outer Space follows two human beings who buy an old spaceship, leaving the noise, pollution and overpriced rents of Earth for the vast beauty and treacherous terrain of the final frontier. But can they survive the mission? Leigh Silverman (No Place to Go, Well, Violet) directs this out-of-this-world musical about the impossible quest to create a sustainable life.
THE OUTER SPACE features scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Ben Stanton, and sound design by Nicholas Pope.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Kirsten Sanderson, Michael John LaChiusa
John Ellison Conlee, Celia Keenan-Bolger
Beth Malone
David Henry Hwang
Tom Kitt
Vito Dieterle, Ethan Lipton, Leigh Silverman, Ian Riggs, Eben Levy, Oskar Eustis
Ethan Lipton, Leigh Silverman, Oskar Eustis
Even Levy, Ian Riggs, Ethan Lipton, Vito Dieterle
Leigh Silverman, Ethan Lipton
Ethan Lipton
Miriam Shor
David Cale, Laurie Eustis, Ari Graynor
Ari Graynor
Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis
