Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Toasts the Dancing Nominees of the Chita Rivera Awards!
Just yesterday, Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth and Michael Riedel gathered to celebrate the nominees of the Chita Rivera Awards at The Lambs Club. BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos below!
Theater and dance legend Tommy Tune will be presented with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the September 11 ceremony.
The 2017 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on September 11, 2017, directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner and produced by American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21), its Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Nikki Feirt Atkins, and Melinda Atwood.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
The 2017 Chita Rivera Awards Nominees' Reception at The Lambs Club on May 30, 2017 in New York City.
Chita Rivera
Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth and Michael Riedel
Bebe Neuwirth and Michael Riedel
Chita Rivera
Bebe Neuwirth, Michael Riedel
Bebe Neuwirth and Michael Riedel
Bebe Neuwirth
Cody Williams and Joshua Bergasse
Megan Sikora and Lora Lee Gayer
Megan Sikora, Denis Jones and Lora Lee Gayer
Cody Williams
John Bolton
Chita Rivera and Bebe Neuwirth
Chita Rivera and Bebe Neuwirth
Sergio Trujillo and Chita Rivera
Michael Riedel, Chita Rivera, Lee Roy Reems and Bebe Neuwirth
Michael Riedel and Chita Rivera
Sergio Trujillo, Chita Rivera and Kelly Devine