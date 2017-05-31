Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Toasts the Dancing Nominees of the Chita Rivera Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Just yesterday, Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth and Michael Riedel gathered to celebrate the nominees of the Chita Rivera Awards at The Lambs Club. BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos below!

Theater and dance legend Tommy Tune will be presented with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the September 11 ceremony.

The 2017 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on September 11, 2017, directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner and produced by American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21), its Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Nikki Feirt Atkins, and Melinda Atwood.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

