Photo Coverage: Caissie Levy and Tony Yazbeck Rehearse for NY Pops' Tribute to Kander & Ebb

Mar. 10, 2017  

On March 10, 2017 at 8:00PM, The New York Pops, led by Music Director Steven Reineke, will continue its 34th season at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, by bringing to life the iconic partnership of Fred Ebb and John Kander, who celebrates his 90th birthday this year. BroadwayWorld world was there for the rehearsal.

The concert will feature highlights from their five-decade partnership, including selections from Cabaret, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Scottsboro Boys, and Chicago. Guest artists Caissie Levy and Tony Yazbeck will bring these legendary show tunes to life with the full 78-piece New York Pops.

"Caissie Levy and Tony Yazbeck are absolutely terrific triple threats - they are both spectacular actors, dancers, and singers," said Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. "I can't wait for them to join our fantastic New York Pops orchestra in a truly wonderful concert celebrating the 90th birthday of one of Broadway's biggest heroes. John Kander and Fred Ebb worked together for nearly 50 years, producing some of the best and most enduring music in the musical theatre canon. If their illustrious careers are any indication, this concert is destined to be a hit!"

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Steven Reineke, Music Director/Conductor The New York Pops & Cassie Levy
Tony Yazbeck & Cassie Levy
Tony Yazbeck Steven Reineke, Cassie Levy
Cassie Levy & Tony Yazbeck
Carnegie Hall
Steven Reineke & Cassie Levy
Lights & Sound
Cassie Levy & Tony Yazbeck
Lee Musiker, pianist, The New York Pops


