Photo Coverage: Baseball Legend Derek Jeter visits HAMILTON

Dec. 24, 2016  

Baseball legend Derek Jeter visitEd Hamilton yesterday, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of the athlete meeting Hamilton creator of both the musical and the title role, Lin-Manuel Miranda; original cast members Christopher Jackson and Thayne Jasperson; current Aaron Burr, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more!

HAMILTON is the acclaimed musical about the scrappy young immigrant Alexander Hamilton, the $10 Founding Father who forever changed America with his revolutionary ideas and actions. During his life cut too short, he served as George Washington's chief aide, was the first Treasury Secretary, a loving husband and father, despised by his fellow Founding Fathers and shot to death by Aaron Burrin their legendary duel.

Check out the all the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride


