ON THE TOWN Co-Stars Alysha Umphress & Cody Williams Celebrate New Year's Eve Engagement

Broadway's Alysha Umphress turned to Instagram over the weekend to share the exciting news that she and her ON THE TOWN co-star, Cody Williams, became engaged on New Year's Eve. The couple began dating in 2014.



The talented actress shared a romantic photo of the couple on the steps of the John F. Kennedy Center, along with the caption: "The most magical NYE I ever did see." Congratulations to the happy couple!



Umphress most recently appeared on Broadway in the role of 'Hildy' in the revival of ON THE TOWN. Her other Broadway credits include BRING IT ON, ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER, PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT and AMERICAN IDIOT. Last spring she starred in PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse.



Williams appeared in the ensemble of ON THE TOWN and served as the understudy for the roles of Chip and Ozzie. His other Broadway credits include RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA and MEMPHIS.

