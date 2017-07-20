National Theatre's ANGELS IN AMERICA, Part One, Starring Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane and More, Hits Movie Theaters

National Theatre Live presents ANGELS IN AMERICA, Tony Kushner's multi-award-winning two-part play.

Directed by Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and War Horse), and featuring Andrew Garfield (Silence, Hacksaw Ridge) as Prior Walter, the cast of the new National Theatre production also includes Denise Gough (People, Places and Things), Nathan Lane (The Producers), James McArdle (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Russell Tovey (Being Human).

Part One: Millennium Approaches will be in cinemas from tonight 20 July. Part Two: Perestroika will be in cinemas from 27 July.

The production is designed by Ian MacNeil, with costume by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting by Paule Constable, choreography and movement by Robby Graham, music by Adrian Sutton, sound by Ian Dickinson, puppetry designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, puppetry director and movement Finn Caldwell, illusions by Chris Fisher, aerial direction by Gwen Hales and fight director Kate Waters.

Millennium Approaches, the first of the two plays which form Angels in America, received its British premiere at the National Theatre's Cottesloe Theatre in 1992, in Declan Donnellan's original production, and was joined by Perestroika in a double-bill the following year. 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the shows.

For more information about the production, visit the Angels in America show page.

Photo Credit: Jason Bell

