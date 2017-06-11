NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812's Mimi Lien Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Mimi Lien has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. Lien is a designer of sets/environments for theater, dance, and opera. Arriving at set design from a background in architecture, her work often focuses on the interaction between audience/environment and object/performer. She is an artistic associate with Pig Iron Theatre Company, and co-founder of JACK, a performance/art space in Brooklyn. Recent work includes Signature Plays, John (Signature Theatre), War, Preludes (LCT3), The Oldest Boy (Lincoln Center), Black Mountain Songs (BAM/Brooklyn Youth Chorus), Appropriate (Mark Taper Forum), and An Octoroon (Soho Rep/TFANA). Mimi's designs for dance have been presented in the Netherlands, Russia, and Taiwan, and her stage designs have been exhibited in the Prague Quadrennial.

Lien is a recipient of the Joan and Joseph F. Cullman Award for Extraordinary Creativity at Lincoln Center, Lucille Lortel Award, American Theatre Wing Hewes Design Award, LA Drama Critics Circle Award, Barrymore Award, OBIE Award for Sustained Excellence, and a 2015 MacArthur Fellowship.

Natasha, Pierre & THE GREAT COMET of 1812 stars multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban in his Broadway debut. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, this "vibrant, thrillingly imagined new musical" (The New York Times) is "stunning and blazingly original" (Entertainment Weekly) and brings us just inches from Tolstoy's brash young lovers as they light up Moscow in a "heaven-sent fireball" (The New York Times) of romance and passion.



NATASHA IS YOUNG, ANATOLE IS HOT, AND ANDREY ISN'T HERE... BUT WHAT ABOUT PIERRE? Natasha is a beautiful ingenue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiance Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.



