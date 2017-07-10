Michael Moore Begins Rehearsal For His Broadway Debut In THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER Today

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon Michael Moore begins rehearsals today for his thought-provoking and controversial Broadway debut in The Terms of My Surrender. Directed by Tony Award-winner, Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Moore will be targeting President Trump using his signature political savvy and theatrical persona in this unique Broadway experience, taking place just down the street from Trump Tower and next door to George Orwell's 1984 at The Hudson Theatre. The limited 12-week engagement will begin previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) on Friday, July 28, 2017 with an official opening night set for Thursday, August 10, 2017.

So, the question is posed: "Can a Broadway show take down a sitting President?"

Well, it's time to find out.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender will, like Moore's films, feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

"I think what the world needs right now is Michael Moore standing on a Broadway stage sharing his hilarious stories and incendiary political perspective, creating the kind of dialogue that can only happen in the theater," said director Michael Mayer.

Michael Moore is an Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, Emmy Award-winning television creator, and best-selling author. He is the writer and director of Fahrenheit 9/11, a devastating look at the presidency of George W. Bush and the War on Terror. It is the highest-grossing documentary of all time. His film Bowling for Columbine, which examines the violent nature of gun-toting Americans, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary. His Oscar nominated Sicko examined the health care crisis in the United States and helped to ignite the movement toward universal health care. His genre-busting first film, Roger & Me, was named by NPR as one of the top ten movies of the decade. He created the award-winning and ground-breaking television series "TV Nation" and "The Awful Truth," both of them satirical TV newsmagazines which took on the powers-that-be. Each of Moore's eight books have made the bestseller list, with "Stupid White Men" being one of the largest selling nonfiction books of the last decade. Moore's works have examined, both with scathing humor and painful facts, topics such as globalization, corporate America, capitalism and whoever the sitting President happens to be. He is the winner of the John Steinbeck Award, the British Book of the Year Award, and the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2005, Time Magazine named Moore "one of the world's 100 Most Influential People.

The design team for The Terms of My Surrender includes a set by Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (Falsettos, She Loves Me), lighting design by four-time Tony Award-winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), sound design by two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan (Book of Mormon, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), costumes by Tony Award nominee Jeff Mahshie (She Loves Me, Next to Normal), video and projection designs by Andrew Lazarow and movement direction by Noah Racey.

The Terms of My Surrender is produced by IMG Original Content and Carole Shorenstein Hays. 101 Productions serves as Executive Producer.

Tickets for The Terms of My Surrender are $29 - $149 and are available at Telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200. During previews, performances are Monday - Saturday at 8 PM, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2 PM (no matinee on 8/2/17). Regular performances are Tuesday - Thursday at 7 PM, Friday - Saturday at 8 PM, with 2 PM matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit www.MichaelMooreOnBroadway.com.

