Meet Broadway's New Sonya - Ingrid Michaelson Joins the Cast of GREAT COMET!

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, Ingrid Michaelson will be joining the cast of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 on July 3. It will mark the singer/songwriter's Broadway debut.

Born in New York City and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, Ingrid Michaelson has artistry in her DNA. At four she began taking piano lessons, but it wasn't until after she graduated college with a degree in musical theatre and was touring the country in a theater troupe that she began to write her own songs, which would connect with millions. Her music is released on her own label, Cabin 24 Records, which has sold over one million albums and 10 million singles to date including her Platinum singles, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys" and brand new hit, "Celebrate" featuring AJR.

Just last month, Michaelson released "Alter Egos," an EP featuring duets with Sara Bareilles, AJR, John Paul White, Tegan and Sara and Lucius and announced that she'd inked a deal to develop and star in a semi-autobiographical comedy for Hulu.This Friday at the LA Film Festival, the multi-talented entertainer will make her film debut in "Humor Me," Sam Hoffman's directorial debut, alongside Elliott Gould, Jemaine Clement, Bebe Neuwirth, Erich Bergen and Annie Potts.

Here are some of our favorite performances of Ingrid's from over the years!

"Maybe" by Ingrid Michaelson

"Clean" by Taylor Swift

"The Way I Am" by Ingrid Michaelson

"Can't Help Falling In Love" by Elvis Presley

"Creep" by Radiohead

"Winter Song" ft Sara Bareilles

