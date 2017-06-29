Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul Among New Members of Academy of Motion Pictures

Yesterday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it has invited 774 new members to join its prestigious ranks. The talented list marks the largest number of members ever invited, surpassing last year's previous record of 683. According to ET, the new members come from 57 different countries, with a 359% increase in women and 331% increase of people of color invited to join The Academy over the past two years.

Among the newest members are Oscar nominee and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (HAMILTON,MOANA), Tony and Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN,LA LA LAND), Colman Domingo (THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, PASSING STRANGE,SELMA), and Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra, Leslie Jones, Amy Poehler, Betty White, Naomie Harris, Donald Glover, Riz Ahmed, Adam Driver, Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Margot Robbie, Channing Tatum, Kristen Stewart, Shailene Woodley, Ruth Negga, and Edgar Ramirez.



Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement: "We're proud to invite our newest class to the Academy. The entire motion picture community is what we make of it. It's up to all of us to ensure that new faces and voices are seen and heard, and to take a shot on the next generation the way someone took a shot on each of us."



