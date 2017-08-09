Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & More Join Final Week of Broadway in Bryant Park!

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

The best of Broadway has performed for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10.

Celebrating 17 years of providing free theatre entertainment, '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park' will run from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET for one final Thursday- August 10. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's event will feature performances by the casts of Bandstand (Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Joe Carroll, Brandon J. Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, Geoff Packard, Joey Pero, Carleigh Bettiol, Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Patrick Connaghan, Andrea Dotto, Andrew Leggieri, Erica Mansfield, Kevyn Morrow, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon, Ryan VanDenBoom, James Nathan Hopkins, Joey Pero, Geoff Packard), Woody Sez (Darcie Deaville, David Finch, David Lutken, Helen Russell), Curvy Widow (Nancy Opel, Andrea Bianchi, Aisha de Haas, Elizabeth Ward Land. Ken Land, Alan Muraoka, Christopher Shyer), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Jared Bradshaw, Trista Dollison, Ryan Foust, Alan H. Green), and Come From Away (Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Kendra Kassebaum, Tony LePage, Lee MacDougall, Julie Reiber, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley).

