Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Filming Portions of STAR IS BORN Remake at Coachella Festival

Lady Gaga wowed the crowd at her Saturday night appearance at Southern California's Coachella Music Festival, where she will also shoot portions of the upcoming A STAR IS BORN remake, co-starring Bradley Cooper. The official Coachella app included an invitation for Coachella fans to participate in the film as extras. According to the app, Cooper, who makes his directorial debut in the film, will appear alongside Gaga onstage on Tuesday, April 18th and Wednesday, April 19th. The footage will be used to simulate a country concert scene in the reboot.

The invitation, (which can be viewed in full here), asks for fans to "be in the audience as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga films scenes on the actual Coachella stages. Help cheer and applaud their performances on camera... the scenes for these days will portray a Country Western music concert. All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home) and come out to show your support!"



Tickets for the special event, which will will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA are $10 (attendees must be 18+), with all proceeds going to Gaga's non-profit BORN THIS WAY Foundation. See more details here.

A STAR IS BORN will hit theaters on September 28, 2018.

Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

