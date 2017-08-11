Keala Settle, Hugh Jackman, and the Cast of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Featured in This Month's Vogue

Keala Settle, Hugh Jackman, and the cast of the upcoming motion picture musical, "The Greatest Showman" are featured in this month's issue of Vogue. The director of the film, Michael Gracey, discussed the making of the film with the publication, discussing the process and challenges of making the film with fashion icon Hamish Bowles.

He notes of the score by Tony-winning due, Pasek and Paul, "The music is a mash-up of musical theater and pop, and the choreography mixes contemporary and classical elements,"

The director also discussed the filming of a powerful number for Tony Award nominee, Keala Settle, who portrays the Bearded Lady in the circus-centric film.

"One anthemic song-"This Is Me"-helps convey this message. It began, as Pasek and Paul recall, as "a little ditty" sung to a banjo accompaniment by "the Oddities," Barnum's unconventional tribe of performers. Some way into the production process, Gracey perplexed the songwriters by telling them that he wanted to turn this into the movie's defining song-a fierce yet vulnerable number performed by the Bearded Woman, Broadway star Keala Settle.

"She had a little swig of whiskey" right before she performed it for the audition, Jackman remembers; then she "performed with tears running down her face." I saw Settle deliver the song time and again (Gracey believes in getting it right), lifting the roof on set in that soaring Brooklyn warehouse."

Starring Academy Award nominees Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams with Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is directed by Michael Gracey and showcases original music from Academy Award and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land"). The film hits theaters on December 25, 2017.

