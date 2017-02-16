KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Best Costume Design Tony Award Up for Auction

The 1993 Tony Award for Best Costume Designer, awarded to legendary artist Florence Klotz for Kiss of the Spider Woman, will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on February 23, 2017.

The musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, with music and lyrics written by John Kander and Fred Ebb, premiered on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on May 3, 1993. The musical was adapted from Terrence McNally's book. It won seven Tony Awards including best musical in 1993. The show first received acclaim in London's West End in 1992, where it ran for 390 performances. After 904 shows on Broadway, the musical thrived at regional theaters in Buenos Aires, Houston, St. Louis, Melbourne and Amsterdam.

For four decades, Klotz designed costumes for theater and film. She had a long-time relationship with theater director Hal Prince and designed costumes for several of his productions, including: Show Boat, Follies, A Little Night Music and Grind. She also designed Elizabeth Taylor's lavender wedding dress for her marriage to Senator John Warner.

The Tony comes from the estate of Florence Klotz. Bidding for the Tony begins at $15,000. Additional information on the Tony can be found at here.

