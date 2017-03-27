Josh Harmon, Diane Paulus, Danny Burstein and More to Pull Back the Curtain in 'THE VISIBLE THEATER' Series at 92Y

Where do playwrights get their ideas? What does a producer do? How does the director choose his or her cast and collaborators? How do the performers stay fresh for eight performances a week?

The Visible Theater - four panel discussions at the 92Y led by cabaret singer/music historian/Broadway producer Harvey Granat - goes behind the scenes with Broadway playwrights, producers, directors and actors to uncover what it takes to get a show ready for the stage, spotlighting each of these important roles.

This spring will feature four talks: The Playwrights (April 19) with Doug Wright, Arthur Kopit, Kimber Lee and Josh Harmon; The Producers (April 26) with Todd Haimes, Sue Frost and Jeffrey Richards; The Directors (May 3) with Jack O'Brien, Bartlett Sher and Diane Paulus; and The Actors (May 10) with Joel Grey, Danny Burstein and Richard Thomas.

All panels begin at 7 pm. Tickets from $35 each ($120 for all four). Visit 92y.org/class/the-visible-theater for more information. For discounted tickets for 35 and under, go to www.92Y.org/LexList.

April 19: The Playwrights

Doug Wright: War Paint, I Am My Own Wife (Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award), Grey Gardens, Disney's The Little Mermaid

Arthur Kopit: Nine, Oh Dad Poor Dad, Wings, Indians

Kimber Lee: Fight, Tokyo Fish Story, Brownsville Song

Josh Harmon: Bad Jew, The Significant Other

April 26: The Producers

Todd Haimes, Artistic Director and CEO of Roundabout Theatre

Sue Frost: Memphis, Make Me a Song, The Music of William Finn

Jeffrey Richards: The Heidi Chronicles, Speed The Plow, Fiddler on The Roof, Sylvia

May 3: The Directors

Jack O'Brien: The Coast of Utopia (Tony Award), Henry IV (Tony Award); Hairspray (Tony Award), The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; inductee to The American Theater Hall of Fame

Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady (upcoming), The King and I, Fiddler on the Roof, The Bridges of Madison County, South Pacific (Tony Award), The Light in the Piazza; Resident director of Lincoln Center Theater

Diane Paulus, Waitress, Finding Neverland, Pippin (Tony Award), The Gershwins Porgy and Bess, Hair; Artistic Director of The American Repertory Theater at Harvard University

May 10: The Actors

Joel Grey, Cabaret (stage - Tony Award; film - Academy and Golden Globe Awards), The Cherry Orchard, Wicked, Anything Goes

Danny Burstein, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, South Pacific, The Drowsy Chaperone, Follies, Golden Boy (six time Tony Award nominee)

Richard Thomas, Race, Incident at Vichy, The Waltons (TV)

92nd Street Y is a world-class, nonprofit cultural and community center that fosters the mental, physical and spiritual health of people throughout their lives, offering: wide-ranging conversations with the world's best minds; an outstanding range of programming in the performing, visual and literary arts; fitness and sports programs; and activities for children and families. 92Y is reimagining what it means to be a community center in the digital age with initiatives like the award-winning #GivingTuesday, launched by 92Y in 2012 and now recognized across the US and in a growing number of regions worldwide as a day to celebrate and promote giving. These kinds of initiatives are transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action both locally and around the world. More than 300,000 people visit 92Y annually; millions more participate in 92Y's digital and online initiatives. A proudly Jewish organization since its founding in 1874, 92Y embraces its heritage and welcomes people of all backgrounds and perspectives. For more information, visit www.92Y.org.

