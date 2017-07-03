Josh Groban's #Ham4All Isn't His Only Sick Burn on Twitter

Anyone following Josh Groban on Twitter knows he's can land a punch line in 140 characters or fewer, but according to The Daily Dot, he recently got into quite the spat when Trump supporters declared e-war.

It started with a tweet about political commentary in which Groban lamented the effects of the Trump administration.

Survey says.... NOT GREAT!! I https://t.co/57EbRrfQ87 - josh groban (@joshgroban) June 27, 2017

When responses started pouring in, Groban remained in good spirits and threw out some appeasement.

Is it more salt of the earth you're looking for? pic.twitter.com/r60DjYHmKW - josh groban (@joshgroban) June 27, 2017

Quickly, however, Trump supporters hyperbolized and went straight for the loyalty card, to which Groban responded with poise and honesty.

Political satire is American. Criticism of our leaders is American. Freedom (of speech) is American. Now go fuck yourself. - josh groban (@joshgroban) June 27, 2017

The attention was enough to draw in Fox News lackey Sean Hannity who immediately criticized Groban. Groban wasn't taking any of it.

If someone called you what he called me, you would say the exact same thing. Don't make this something it isn't to incite your base. ???? - josh groban (@joshgroban) June 27, 2017

Hannity tried to push some more, but Groban pulled out his zinger and left Twitter with a metaphorical mic drop.

And sometimes @FoxNews. Chris Wallace, Bret Baier, Shep Smith. News folks. Not entertainers like you and me. - josh groban (@joshgroban) June 28, 2017

Clearly the message is don't mess with Josh Groban unless you're ready to be scratched by his razor wit.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

