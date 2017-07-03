Josh Groban's #Ham4All Isn't His Only Sick Burn on Twitter

Jul. 3, 2017  

Anyone following Josh Groban on Twitter knows he's can land a punch line in 140 characters or fewer, but according to The Daily Dot, he recently got into quite the spat when Trump supporters declared e-war.

It started with a tweet about political commentary in which Groban lamented the effects of the Trump administration.

When responses started pouring in, Groban remained in good spirits and threw out some appeasement.

Quickly, however, Trump supporters hyperbolized and went straight for the loyalty card, to which Groban responded with poise and honesty.

The attention was enough to draw in Fox News lackey Sean Hannity who immediately criticized Groban. Groban wasn't taking any of it.

Hannity tried to push some more, but Groban pulled out his zinger and left Twitter with a metaphorical mic drop.

Clearly the message is don't mess with Josh Groban unless you're ready to be scratched by his razor wit.

For more from The Daily Dot, click here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos




 

