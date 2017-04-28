2017 Drama Desk Awards Update Nominations

Award winning playwright Jonathan Tolins (Buyer and Cellar, The Twilight of the Golds, The Last Sunday in June) will write the 2017 Drama Desk Awards show, it was announced today.

"Bill Rosenfield is unable to be in New York at this time due to personal and professional commitments at his home in London following the West End success of his play 46 Beacon," said Shugart. "We will miss Bill very much but are fortunate that Jonathan Tolins is able to write the show this year."

The Drama Desk nominations list (announced yesterday) included a few errors which are correct here. Matt Stine, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is nominated for Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical (not in a Play). Richard Oberacker and Rob Taylor, Bandstand, were nominated for Outstanding Book of a Musical; and, in the category of Unique Theatrical Experience, the sole producer of the Epherma Trilogy is The Tank. Flint & Tinder is the name of the series and was listed incorrectly as producer.

The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards, hosted by Michael Urie, will take place on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 8:00 PM at New York's legendary Town Hall. For the sixth consecutive year, Joey Parnes Productions will produce and manage the show. The Awards show will be directed by Mark Waldrop (Not That Jewish, Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly, Bea Arthur on Broadway: Just Between Friends).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

