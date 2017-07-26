Jessie Mueller, Randy Rainbow and More Headed to Atlanta for CONCERT FOR AMERICA

A lineup of Broadway stars and some of America's finest actors, comedians and recording artists will perform at a special, one-night-only Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! on Monday, August 28th at 7:30 p.m. at Georgia Tech's Ferst Center For the Arts.

Performers will include: YouTube Star Randy Rainbow, Tony-Award Winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress), Grammy Award Winner Melissa Manchester, Emmy Award Winner Sharon Gless ("Cagney and Lacey," "Burn Notice"), TV Star Kim Fields ("Facts of Life," "Living Single"), Broadway Star Keala Settle (Waitress), Christopher L. Morgan ("Meet The Browns"); and Atlanta natives Royce Mann ("White Boy Privilege" Slam Poem), Nora Schell (Spamilton), Ryann Redmond (Bring It On the Musical) and

area students from the international performing arts training institute Broadway Dreams. More performers will be announced.

Proceeds from Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! will benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, NAACP and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Created and hosted by Seth Rudetsky (SiriusXM Broadway Host) and James Wesley (Broadway/Record producer) - who also organized the "Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love" benefit recording with Gloria Estefan, Idina Menzel, Carole King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarah Jessica Parker. Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! debuted as a monthly series at The Town Hall in New York City on Inauguration Day, 2017, to universal acclaim.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at concertsforamerica.com. All artists subject to change.

The Atlanta concert will be broadcast via Facebook Live on the Concert for America Facebook page and at concertsforamerica.com, beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST on Monday, August 28.

After years of fundraising and volunteering for a myriad of non-profit organizations, Rudetsky and Wesley decided in 2015 to form their own 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Though their initial focus was intended to be children, it became clear by the end of 2016 that the number of people at risk in the United States had increased greatly. They chose to widen the scope of the organization to provide more support to more communities in need. Rudetsky and Wesley wanted to benefit a wide array of non-profit organizations serving diverse audiences but all with a similar focus: fighting for civil and human rights for all Americans.

Proceeds from Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! will benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, NAACP and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The concerts are created and produced in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as the generous support of The Actors Fund. The concert is co-produced with Maria DiDia.

Related Articles