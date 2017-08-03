Jeremy Irvine and Alexa Davies Join Cast of MAMMA MIA Sequel

Deadline is reporting that further casting has been announced for the upcoming MAMMA MIA sequel film. Jeremy Irvine ("War Horse") will play young Sam while Alexa Davies ("Harlots") will take on the role of young Rosie, the character played by Julie Walters in the original film. Irvine and Davies join previously announced cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan and Lily James.



Ol Parker will pen and direct the sequel, featuring music from the iconic Swedish singing quartet ABBA. The group's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will also serve as executive producers. The sequel will be released on July 20, 2018, approximately ten years after the original film, which grossed over $600 million at the global box office, ran in theaters.

MAMMA MIA features songs from the iconic Swedish pop group ABBA. The stage musical originated on the West End, and was followed by a 14-year-run on Broadway. It is currently the eighth longest-running show in Broadway history. The movie earned $144 million domestically and $610 million worldwide.

For more, visit Deadline here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles