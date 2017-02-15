Jennifer Damiano, Taylor Louderman, Jenna Ushkowitz and More to Sing Kelly Clarkson Hits at 54 Below

The Broadway Loves series makes its return to Feinstein's/54 Below this April 3rd when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices will celebrate the original "American Idol," three-time grammy award winner Kelly Clarkson. The concerts will be produced and musically directed by Benjamin Rauhala.

Broadway Loves Kelly Clarkson will feature a set-list filled with iconic hits from Clarkson's 15-year career including her iconic first single "A Moment Like This," her break-out smash-hit "Since U Been Gone," her latest heartfelt ballad "Piece By Piece," and over a dozen more chart-toppers and fan-favorites from her catalog. This is one night no pop music fan should miss as Broadway's best celebrate one of the most beloved vocalists and songwriters of our generation.

Featuring:

Jackie Burns (If/Then, Wicked)

Tony Award nominee Jennifer Damiano (American Psycho, Next to Normal)

Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale, Hamilton)

Meghann Fahy ('One Life To Live,' Next to Normal)

Megan Kane (Gay Bride of Frankenstein)

Janet Krupin (If/Then, Bring It On)

Ginna Le Vine (Picnic)

Taylor Louderman (Kinky Boots, 'Peter Pan Live')

Adam J. Levy (Broadway Loves Britney)

Desi Oakley (Wicked, Les Miserables)

Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies)

Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked)

Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots)

Alysha Umphress (On The Town, American Idiot)

Jenna Ushkowitz (Waitress, 'Glee')

...with final casting subject to change.

The band will include David Cinquegrana and Justin Goldner on guitar, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello, Alexandra Eckhardt on bass, and music director Benjamin Rauhala on piano, with Lacey Angerosa, Sean Doherty, and Rachel MacKenzie on background vocals.

Broadway Loves Kelly Clarkson is the eighth concert in the Broadway Loves series, which previously celebrated the music of Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Sam Smith, the Spice Girls, and Mariah Carey.

Broadway Loves Kelly Clarkson will be presented on April 3rd, 2017 for two performances only - at 7:00PM and 9:30PM. Ticket prices start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit 54below.com/events/broadway-loves-kelly-clarkson.

