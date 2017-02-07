James Corden Discusses Likelihood of Hosting 2017 TONY AWARDS

In a new interview with Vulture, James Corden, who will host Sunday night's GRAMMY AWARDS on CBS, discusses the likelihood that he will reprise his role as host of this year's TONY AWARDS.

"I don't know if I could do it this year, really," shares Corden. "To host THE GRAMMYS and the Tonys in one year is perhaps a little greedy. Don't get me wrong, though, hosting that show is a dream come true to me. I'd cry my eyes out if I thought that I could never host it again. But if that were the case, I'd be thrilled that I got to host it last year."

He goes on to explain, "I've never been so aware of how much I'm enjoying something at the time that I'm doing it than hosting the Tonys. But I also don't know that the audience wants the same person to host all these shows. I'm very conscious of not overstaying my welcome."

Asked about the possibility of a pre-filmed Carpool Karaoke segment appearing during this Sunday's award's show, Corden teases, "The truth is I'm only really in the show for something like 18 minutes. The show's three and a half hours long, but when you take out commercials, the music performances, and the actual presenting of the awards, you're only left with like 18 minutes. It's difficult to find the time to do many things like that. But we'll see what we can do."

Read the interview in full here

James Corden is an acclaimed host, performer, writer and producer with accomplishments that span television, theater, film and comedy. Since he took the helm of THE LATE LATE SHOW in March 2015, the show has won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Program, achieved its highest ratings since the show's inception in 1995, and has become known for Corden's groundbreaking videos and sketches, including the viral phenomenon, "Carpool Karaoke." The segment has featured music superstars Adele, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Sir Elton John and Justin Bieber, among others, and set YouTube records, with nearly 2 billion views and more than 8 million subscribers for the show's YouTube channel. "The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special" won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special.

Corden came to American late night television with a growing list of award-winning and critically acclaimed credits, including a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his role in "One Man, Two Guvnors" on Broadway, and a BAFTA for the UK television series "Gavin and Stacy," which he co-created and co-wrote. In 2016, Corden hosted "The 70th Annual Tony Awards," which had its largest audience in 15 years. In addition, he hosted England's BRIT Awards four times.

Image courtesy of CBS

Related Articles