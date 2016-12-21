Initial Casting Announced for THE BROADWAY VILLAINS PARTY: ICY HEARTS CLUB EDITION

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents The Broadway Villains Party: ICY HEARTS CLUB EDITION on February 15th, 2017, at 7:00 and 9:30pm. If Valentine's Day gets you down, or you're the type that would generally prefer a dozen long-stemmed dead roses and a box of "mind your own business," then the return of the Broadway Villains Party is your antidote to Cupid's saccharine sweetness. After the success of the initial villainous soiree in the fall, your favorite baddies are back and feeling more evil than ever! The villains of Broadway are back to cure your wintry woes - with cobwebs, hexes, and a bevy of songs in minor keys.

Hosted by club regular Amy Jo Jackson, with arrangements and musical direction by Brian Nash, the evening features an all-star cast of Broadway and Off-Broadway favorites, singing tunes written for all of the characters you most love to hate. From sea witches to dentists to fashionistas who love puppy fur, everyone who is ANYONE will be there!

The Broadway Villains Party plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Wednesday, February 15th, 2017, at 7:00 and 9:30pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

The cast includes: Krystina Alabado (Spring Awakening, American Psycho), Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob Musical, Wicked), Aaron C. Finley (Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages), Greg Hildreth (Cinderella, Peter and the Starcatcher), Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (The Producers, The Nance), Lilly Award winner Shakina Nayfack (Difficult People), Jason Veasey (Lion King, Popesical), Teal Wicks (Finding Neverland, Wicked), and Kevin J. Zak (Silence, Clinton). The evening will be hosted by Amy Jo Jackson (Dani Girl, CLUE at 54 Below), with music direction and arrangements by Brian Nash.

Additional casting to be announced at a later date.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade- patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$155. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

