Imelda Staunton FOLLIES to Come to Cinemas Everywhere This Fall

London's National Theatre has announced plans for a live broadcast of its upcoming revival of Stephen Sondheim's Follies in cinemas this fall. The broadcast will come to international cinemas on November 16.

1971, New York. There's a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Including such classic songs as Broadway Baby, I'm Still Here and Losing My Mind, Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical is staged for the first time at the NT. Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling new production.

Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, the production is directed by Dominic Cooke (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom).

For more information, visit nationaltheatre.org.uk/shows/follies.

Related Articles