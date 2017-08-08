Idina Menzel Doing Workshops with New Writers; Hopes to Work with Jason Robert Brown

In an all-new interview with The Chicago Tribune, Idina Menzel reveals that she returns to New York City on a frequent basis to participate in workshops with original works by new writers. "I'm interested in doing new work," explains the IF/THEN star. "I go back every couple months and do workshops for new writers and read their work aloud so they can develop it. And that's where my heart is, developing a new piece and being a part of it. And helping young writers and composers do their thing and make original work."

Asked which current Broadway composers she admires, Menzel shares, "I recently worked with Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. I'm a huge fan of theirs. Jason Robert Brown. I've never gotten to work with him, but he's awesome. I'd love to work with him."

While theater fans have been well aware of Menzel's immense talents since her early days of RENT, it was Disney's animated film FROZEN which propelled her to super-stardom. And despite the number of times she is asked to perform the movie's signature song, "Let It Go," the actress insists she never tires of it. "I love to sing it... Because I involve the kids when I do it, so every night it's different. And every night I am reminded of how it's reached and connected and resonated with young people and how important it is. And that makes me really proud - that I have that in my career, that I have a song and a character and a movie that is so powerful and really changes people."

Read the interview in full here.

Idina Menzel made her Broadway debut in RENT. Her other Broadway credits include AIDA, WICKED and IF/THEN. She won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Elphaba in WICKED and received a Tony nomination for her starring role in 2014's IF/THEN.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles