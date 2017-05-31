ITV Reschedules BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Finale to Make Way for Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert

Variety reports that U.K. network ITV has rescheduled the season finale of BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT to make way for TV coverage of Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert set for this Sunday, June 4th. The episode will now air one day earlier, on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. ITV will also move "The British Soap Awards" from Saturday night to next Tuesday at 8 pm.

An ITV spokesman commented, "ITV and 'Britain's Got Talent' have no desire to distract from this important cause, so we have taken the decision to move the 'Britain's Got Talent' final from Sunday night."



As previously reported, "Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert will feature A-list artists, including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and Katy Perry, who will join Grande on stage in order to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up after the deadly attack on Grande's May 22 concert, which claimed 22 lives. Public broadcaster BBC will air the concert live on their flagship channel BBC One from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The concert will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, June 1st.

