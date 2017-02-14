Hugh Jackman Undergoes Another Skin Cancer Procedure; Assures Fans 'All's Well'

Hugh Jackman turned to Twitter this week to reveal that he has undergone yet another procedure to remove cancerous cells on his nose. The 48-year-old star of stage and screen continued to use his own experience to warn people about the importance of wearing sunscreen.

Jackman was first treated for basal cell carcinoma, considered the most common form of skin cancer, in 2013. Since that time he has undergone at least five procedures, all the while stressing the importance of protecting your skin while in the sun. His last treatment took place in February 2016.

Check out the tweet below:

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all's well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN pic.twitter.com/IA7N6Ca3Oe - Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 13, 2017



Jackman is an Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor. The Australian native was most recently on Broadway in THE RIVER in 2014 and his one-man show Hugh Jackman - Back on Broadway in the fall of 2011. Jackman's dedication to the Broadway community was feted at the 2012 Tony Awards, where he received a Special Award from the TONY AWARDS Administration Committee, recognizing his accomplishments as a performer and humanitarian.

He previously starred on Broadway in Keith Huff's play, A Steady Rain, opposite Daniel Craig, and as 1970s singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz, for which he received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical as well as Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards. He will soon be seen on the big screen reprising his role as 'Wolverine' in LOGAN.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

