DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

How Evan Was Found: A Detailed History of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Jul. 25, 2017  

All we see is Evan for forever at the Music Box Theatre. Since it opened on Broadway in December, this year's six-time Tony-winning hit, Dear Evan Hansen, has earned nothing but love from equally adoring fans and critics.

"This show has been a labor of love for everyone involved - some of us for more than eight years," producer Stacey Mindich said. "On behalf of the Dear Evan Hansen family, I can say that we are deeply grateful for our audiences and the way they embrace this show, from Washington, DC, Off Broadway and now Broadway in such a profound way."

Its road to Broadway glory was a long one, especially for its creators (composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, book writer Steven Levenson, and director Michael Greif) and most of the cast, which has been involved with the project since its very first reading. Below, we're taking a closer look back at Evan's past for a full history of Hansen.

How Evan Was Found: A Detailed History of DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: GREAT COMET Takes Center Stage at Broadway in the Boros!
  • How Evan Was Found: A Detailed History of DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes Discusses His Daughter and the Fight to Cure Epilepsy
  • VIDEO: Javier Munoz and Mandy Gonzalez Swap Roles for #Ham4All
  • VIDEO: Visit the Oasis in the New READY PLAYER ONE Trailer
  • VIDEO: Marvel Unveils JUSTICE LEAGUE Trailer at SDCC 2017

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com