How Evan Was Found: A Detailed History of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

All we see is Evan for forever at the Music Box Theatre. Since it opened on Broadway in December, this year's six-time Tony-winning hit, Dear Evan Hansen, has earned nothing but love from equally adoring fans and critics.

"This show has been a labor of love for everyone involved - some of us for more than eight years," producer Stacey Mindich said. "On behalf of the Dear Evan Hansen family, I can say that we are deeply grateful for our audiences and the way they embrace this show, from Washington, DC, Off Broadway and now Broadway in such a profound way."

Its road to Broadway glory was a long one, especially for its creators (composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, book writer Steven Levenson, and director Michael Greif) and most of the cast, which has been involved with the project since its very first reading. Below, we're taking a closer look back at Evan's past for a full history of Hansen.

