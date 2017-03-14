He Can't Hold It Back Anymore! Watch Santino Fontana Take On a Different FROZEN Tune at Broadway Backwards

At last night's Broadway Backwards, Santino Fontana (Cinderella the Musical, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Frozen) taunted the wintry conditions in the Northeast by performing "Let It Go" from Frozen. Fontana voiced Hans in the film, but was thrilled to perform a gender-reversed rendition of Elsa's snowy showstopper at the event. It's safe to say the cold never bothered him, anyway.

This year's sold-out celebration, where men sing songs intended for women and vice versa without changing pronouns, shattered fundraising records, bringing in an impressive $522,870 to benefitBroadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

Related Articles