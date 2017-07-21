Has Queen Latifah Set Her Sights on Broadway?

It has been reported that big screen and rap superstar, Queen Latifah, is looking make her Broadway debut.

Latifah noted that she was offered a starring role in an unnamed hit stage show, but her schedule would not allow her to accept the opportunity

"There was a big production that was offered to me and it became very successful, It gained some Tony (Awards), but I couldn't work it into my (schedule)." Latifah revealed on Watch What Happens Live.

In the meantime, Latifah is on the lookout for her Broadway debut and is prepared to put in the time to rise to the occasion of a demanding Broadway schedule.

"I would love to do Broadway actually, but it just would have to be the right project. I would just have to have the time. I'm very serious about Broadway, I'm not going to play around with that..." she said.

Latifah earned an Oscar nomination for her role in as Matron 'Mama' Morton in the big screen adaptation of Chicago, She has also been seen as The Wiz in The Wiz Live!, and Motormouth Maybelle in the Hollywood version of the musical Hairspray.

Related Articles