Has Daniel Craig Signed on for Latest Installment of the JAMES BOND Franchise?

For some time, rumors have swirled that Daniel Craig, the most recent actor to fill the shoes of super spy James Bond, would not be returning for yet another sequel of the iconic series. However, this week it has been reported that Craig has at last reached an agreement to return as the debonir Mr. Bond for the fifth time.



According to reports, Craig has reached a long-awaited agreement with the producer of the film, Barbara Broccoli to star in the next installment of the Bond franchise, titled Bond 25. Filming is planned to star next year, with a speculative release date in 2019.



Anonymous sources note, "It's TAKEN time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again."

Daniel Craig has been seen on Broadway in the smash hit Betrayal, opposite Rachel Wesz, and opposite Hugh Jackman in A Steady Rain in 2009. Craig has also starred as Bond in Spectre, Skyfall, Quantum of Solace, and Casino Royale. In 2011, Craig starred in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,directed by David Fincher. Craig's earlier film credits include The Power of One, Obsession, Love and Rage, Road to Perdition, Layer Cake, Infamous, and Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated film Munich. Craig's additional theatre credits include leading roles in Hurlyburly with the Peter Hall Company at the Old Vic, Angels in America at The National Theatre, and A Number at the Royal Court, opposite Michael Gambon.

